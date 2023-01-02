Battery Replacement Prices Going Up for Older iPhones, Thanks Tim

From their “iPhone Battery Service” webpage, Apple has added a clause that battery replacement prices will be increasing by $20 for basically every supported iPhone model that isn’t the current iPhone 14 generation.

iPhone Battery Replacement… for a price. – Image by Apple

These price increases will be happening in March 2023, so you have a few months if you still have an older iPhone and plan on keeping that sucker for an extended period. Granted a $20 increase isn’t insane, but it does add up.

Price increases are as follows:

iPhone X – iPhone 13 generations will go from $69 to $89

iPhone SE, iPhone 8 and all older supported generations will go from $49 to $69

Apple’s price increase clause – Image by Apple

The increased prices will affect all Apple related battery replacement services, including the Genius Bar options at Apple retail stores and Apple’s the mail-in service. You always have the option of using Apple’s self-service repair store… but that is just a whole barrel of monkeys that I wouldn’t deem that a suitable option for 99% of everyone reading this (including myself).

This will now be the second time Apple has increased their battery replacement pricing. The first came after the whole “throttling” scandal, which prompted Apple to actually reduce the battery replacement cost – which soon increased and returned to the current $69 price tag.

This entire event and even the “throttling” thing that happened a few years ago prompted me to remember the days of Android phones with plastic backs (looking at you, Samsung), and anyone who wanted to could carry a spare battery with them in a bag. What a crazy time we all just took for granted! Other than the battery thing though, those were dark times for software – yuck.