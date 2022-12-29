iPhone 15 Pro Could Have the Best Battery Life Yet

Thanks to a report from Bloomberg, we’ve learned that due to improvements in the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro’s A17 utilizing the new 3nm technology for chip-making, the iPhone 15 Pro could have the best battery life for an iPhone in years…

Bloomberg’s report focuses on improvements made to TSMC’s (Apple’s primary chip manufacturer) 3nm production line and how we can expect these improvements to be passed onto the devices featuring these new 3nm chips.

The iPhone 15 Pro and the upcoming 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models using the M2 Pro and above chips will benefit from the 3nm production process and included improvements. Bloomberg’s report uses facts straight from TSMC and directly quotes their company chairman, Mark Liu on the topic:

Chips carrying transistors with smaller line widths are generally more capable and power-efficient. TSMC said its 3nm processes offer better performance than its 5nm chips, while requiring about 35% less power. Bloomberg

The 35% power consumption savings and performance optimizations will end up directly translating to a faster chip that uses even less battery power to keep things moving in the iPhone 15 Pro. This could open the door (finally) for Apple to marginally improve speeds on iPhone models while greatly increasing battery life; something consumers and critics alike have pined over for years now.

Seriously, even entry-level iPhone and Samsung devices have gotten so fast recently that what consumers really need is battery life improvements. This is especially true if Apple wants to keep putting new features out like the Always-On Display that aren’t tested well enough and suck battery life through a straw like me at $2 margarita night.

The same benefits that affect the iPhone 15 line with the 3nm produced A17 chip will also, of course, apply the same improvements to the upcoming M2 Pro chip; which should actually be coming out first if reports are to be believed.

Let’s hope Apple wants to usher in an era of battery life improvements as much as we, the people who actually buy the damn devices, want! Listen to the people, Tim.