A New iPad Mini Is on the Horizon, per report

Oh mama! Thanks to our resident super-analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, we’ve learned that Apple is currently working on a new version of the beloved (or hated) iPad mini. Let’s talk about it!

From Ming-Chi Kuo’s Twitter, we have a series of tweets regarding this new “mini boy”:

Additionally, Apple is currently working on a new version of the iPad mini equipped with a new processor as the main selling point, and the mass shipment is expected to start by the end of 2023 or in 1H24. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) December 27, 2022

Firstly, we can see that Kuo believes the iPad mini is not destined to be replaced by a foldable iPad in 2025, which is great news for mini apologists. Secondly, Kuo confirms Apple is deep in the midst of iPad mini production – with mass shipment slated for late 2023 into early 2024. Makes sense!

We recently had an iPad announcement-fest back on October 18th, so giving it another year before more iPad product announcements makes sense. Apple knows not to saturate the market with too many iPads.

iPad 10th Generation announcement – Image by Apple

Other than knowledge of the next iPad mini’s production, Kuo didn’t provide any technical information besides an updated chip – which could be inferred. The iPad mini has never been the powerhouse device, so we shouldn’t expect anything insane, however an updated chip would be welcome.



This must be the best news on Earth for resident iPad mini super-fan, Jon Prosser. Head over to discord.gg/fpt to congratulate him on the announcement of his upcoming iPad-child!