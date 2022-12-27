Exclusives
December 27, 2022

A New iPad Mini Is on the Horizon, per report
So smol and so cool.
byBrian Shoop
1 minute read
Image by Apple

Oh mama! Thanks to our resident super-analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, we’ve learned that Apple is currently working on a new version of the beloved (or hated) iPad mini. Let’s talk about it!

From Ming-Chi Kuo’s Twitter, we have a series of tweets regarding this new “mini boy”:

Firstly, we can see that Kuo believes the iPad mini is not destined to be replaced by a foldable iPad in 2025, which is great news for mini apologists. Secondly, Kuo confirms Apple is deep in the midst of iPad mini production – with mass shipment slated for late 2023 into early 2024. Makes sense!

We recently had an iPad announcement-fest back on October 18th, so giving it another year before more iPad product announcements makes sense. Apple knows not to saturate the market with too many iPads.

iPad 10th Generation announcement – Image by Apple

Other than knowledge of the next iPad mini’s production, Kuo didn’t provide any technical information besides an updated chip – which could be inferred. The iPad mini has never been the powerhouse device, so we shouldn’t expect anything insane, however an updated chip would be welcome.

This must be the best news on Earth for resident iPad mini super-fan, Jon Prosser. Head over to discord.gg/fpt to congratulate him on the announcement of his upcoming iPad-child!

Brian Shoop
Senior Editor — Brian Shoop has been a monumental force in the game for almost a decade. Helped Jon Prosser create Front Page Tech back in 2013, posted many memes on Twitter and countless other groundbreaking achievements. Senior editor for this friggin' site, writer and producer for FPT, podcaster and now a father to both cat and human. It's okay, you can be impressed. Send me cat pictures.
