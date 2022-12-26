iPhone 14 New Car Crash Detection Still Buggy, False 911 Calls Everywhere

As if getting into a car crash wasn’t bad enough, imagine dealing with buggy Apple software features to save your life. As of now, even after major improvements last month, iPhone 14’s Car Crash Detection is… not great.

Just like the last time this was reported, there are still major problems with the new Car Crash Detection feature for iPhone 14. False reports, accidental triggers and other bugs are majorly annoying users at best and at worst are wasting the time and resources of local emergency services/law enforcement answering false calls.

Apple released iOS 16.1.2 last month, which brought with it “Crash Detection optimizations” though not stated were any actual changes. So they could’ve just changed the little alarm it makes for 911 operators and nothing else. So far, it doesn’t seem like there have been any actual improvements to the feature – because false calls and triggers are still happening consistently:

Reported by The Colorado Sun, a local news affiliation in Colorado (shocking):

Dispatchers at the Summit County 911 Center fielded 71 automated crash notifications from skiers’ iPhones and Apple watches at the county’s four ski areas last weekend. None of them involved an emergency.



But each of them took time to sort out. If the skier did not answer a return call, a special operations deputy contacted ski patrollers to check the location of the automated call. The Colorado Sun

That’s the major issue, right there. Normally, a false trigger by an AI or smart thing would just be an annoyance to the user – like when Siri thinks everything you say is meant to get its attention.



However, in this case actual 911 operators and emergency service providers are wasting precious time and resources making it out to Joe, who accidentally dropped his iPhone weird and the device thought Joe was in an 18 car pile-up.

So far, it doesn’t feel like Apple has put enough development time into Crash Detection. I feel like they should’ve known this wasn’t exactly a feature that could survive batting 500. Sure, the feature does save lives – as noted in multiple reports so far, but Apple really needs to reign in the bugs and false alerts.

Law enforcement does seem to be sharing feedback with Apple regarding the false calls, so here’s to the amount dying down in the near future. As it stands now, though… we’ve already had one round of “Crash Detection optimization” and nothing seems to have changed.



So, Tim. As always. Get your sh*t together and stop releasing buggy software features.



That is all,

signed everybody who uses an iPhone.