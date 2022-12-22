There’s a New iPhone 14 Bug, Because of Course There Is

Wow! It’s been more than a couple weeks between iPhone 14 bugs and issues, I’m impressed (not really). This new bug plaguing iPhone 14 devices is more annoying than anything, so let’s talk about it.

As found on Reddit, MacRumors forums and well… pretty much everywhere, a significant number of users are reporting horizontal lines appearing across the display when iPhone 14 wakes from sleep or restarts:

Yikes – Image by Infernoqt on MacRumors forum

Yikes again – Image by 1LastOutlaw on Reddit

From what users experiencing the issue are saying, the screeny-line-things (name pending) started appearing after the iPhone 14 devices were updated to iOS 16.2.



Luckily, one Reddit user took their iPhone to an Apple Store where technicians ran diagnostic tests on all aspects of the hardware and all test results came back fine, prompting the technician to purpose the issues are purely software-based. The good news is software bugs are nothing Apple hasn’t seen before with iPhone 14.

If you are personally experiencing this issue, some users have found that there are a number of potential fixes for the lines, including:

Toggling on/off the Always On Display options

Restarting the device

Manually locking and unlocking your device a few times (very technical and specific lol)

Apple has not responded to any media outlet’s requests for information as of yet, but depending on how widespread the issue is, we should hear something soon.



Good luck out there beta testers, I’m sure this small indie company will fully release an iPhone soon!