The New iPhone SE Just Got CANCELED.

Thanks to a late night (in my timezone) tweet from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, we’ve just learned that per his recent survey: Apple has apparently canceled production of the iPhone SE 4th Generation… oh boy.

Sadly, Ming-Chi Kuo has quite the respectable track record for analysis and prediction, and he strongly believes that due to consistently poor sales performance of lower-priced iPhones and other factors, the iPhone SE 4 is either postponed or canceled outright:

(1/5)

My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4. I think this is due to the consistently lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones (e.g., SE 3, 13 mini, and 14 Plus), — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) December 21, 2022

Well this is just the worst. Kuo believes that due the general economic climate and planned design changes (that we leaked, by the way) like a full-screen display, FaceID, and a design more inline with the iPhone XR, Apple would need to inflate the overall retail price of the iPhone SE 4 – killing its market position:

(2/5)

as well as concerns that the full-screen design of the SE 4 will lead to an increase in higher costs/selling prices. As a result, Apple may need to reconsider the product positioning and return on investment for the SE 4. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) December 21, 2022

Of course this is disheartening news. Previously, lower-priced iPhones were absolute door busters in their respective generations with the iPhone XR being particularly successful. It’s clear that recent devices like the iPhone 14 and even the iPhone 13 before it just aren’t attracting impressive sales as they did in generations prior.



Current thought is that Apple is failing to provide consumers appropriate reason to choose the lower-priced device, versus something with compelling features like the iPhone 14 Pro.

Consider the market position of the iPhone XR: it was introduced at a respectably lower price, more varied colors, and Apple cut the right corners for consumers to easily decide it was worth the price of entry to finally get with the notch. Releasing devices like the iPhone 14 base model just aren’t cutting it.

Man, this sucks. I understand the reasoning behind such a decision but… dang it. I’m definitely biased because we released such amazing renders just a handful of months ago, and who knows – the iPhone SE 4th gen could really have been the device to prove to Apple that lower-priced iPhones have a place in the market.



I guess we may never find out 🙃