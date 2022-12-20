Exclusives
Got a leak? send it
Recent Stuff
Trending NowView All
December 20, 2022

People With Green Bubbles Are About to Get Apple TV
“Will soon be released”
byJon Prosser
1 minute read

The Apple TV app is coming to Android, according to friendly neighborhood ShrimpApplePro

Apple TV is (for the most part) is fairly cross-platform, so this isn’t a huge shock. The Apple TV app — when it works — is pretty good! All-in-all, a win for Android users.

This is an obvious move to get more users on the app to then pitch them Apple TV+ and increase revenue for Apple.

It’s worth noting that Apple TV has been on Android TV for quite a bit so it’s unclear why this is just now happening, but according to Shrimp, the app is currently undergoing internal testing and will be launching soon — still no exact date.

And.. uh.. I guess that’s kinda it? Congrats to our green-bubble brethren.

What’s your Reaction?
Haha
4
Haha
Love
25
Love
Hmmm
5
Hmmm
WAAAT
0
WAAAT
Noooo
0
Noooo
WTF
0
WTF
About the Author Jon Prosser 167 posts
Editor in Chief — Jon Prosser is currently Editor-in-Chief of FrontPageTech.com - creator of the Front Page Tech brand in 2013. Host of over one thousand episodes of the FPT show on YouTube. Tech analyst and leaker.
[email protected]
Prev
Elon: “Apple is anti-competitive!” Also Elon: Bans links to competitors.

Elon: “Apple is anti-competitive!” Also Elon: Bans links to competitors.

No links to Facebook, Mastodon and more
Next
The New iPhone SE Just Got CANCELED.

The New iPhone SE Just Got CANCELED.

😬
You May Also Like