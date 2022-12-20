People With Green Bubbles Are About to Get Apple TV

The Apple TV app is coming to Android, according to friendly neighborhood ShrimpApplePro

Apple TV is (for the most part) is fairly cross-platform, so this isn’t a huge shock. The Apple TV app — when it works — is pretty good! All-in-all, a win for Android users.

exclusive

Apple TV app is coming to Android, currently are still internal beta testing. Will soon be released.

Oh Apple Music app for Android is also getting updated too. — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) December 20, 2022

This is an obvious move to get more users on the app to then pitch them Apple TV+ and increase revenue for Apple.



It’s worth noting that Apple TV has been on Android TV for quite a bit so it’s unclear why this is just now happening, but according to Shrimp, the app is currently undergoing internal testing and will be launching soon — still no exact date.



And.. uh.. I guess that’s kinda it? Congrats to our green-bubble brethren.