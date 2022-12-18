The New Mac Pro’s Specs Are Going to Be Insane

Thanks to a report from Mark Gurman, we’re learning that Apple’s testing for the next Mac Pro is very underway, and the specs we should expect this next entry to have are absolutely insane… let’s talk about it!

In Mark Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter, he goes into detail on Apple’s current plans for the upcoming Mac Pro – that the original idea was for it to have already been released, but due to changes in chip manufacturing and general production plans, the Mac Pro we’ve all been waiting for has been delayed.

Luckily these delays are working in our favor, because the Mac Pro we’re expecting now is on a different level completely thanks to coming equipped with a new M2 Ultra chip, per Mark:

The M2 Ultra chip is destined to have some serious specifications for professional users, including up to 24 CPU cores, 76 graphics cores and the ability to top out the machine with at least 192 gigabytes of memory. Mark Gurman

These specs are absolutely absurd. We last heard Mark talk about this general configuration back towards the end of October, but man… it’s really something. To think that this was just one planned configuration, and that another faster option was initially planned with a “M2 Extreme” chipset on offer:

An M2 Extreme chip would have doubled that to 48 CPU cores and 152 graphics cores. But here’s the bad news: The company has likely scrapped that higher-end configuration, which may disappoint Apple’s most demanding users — the photographers, editors and programmers who prize that kind of computing power. Mark Gurman

Understandably, Apple decided to scrap production of the higher end M2 Extreme option due to a Mac Pro with M2 Extreme configuration costing an estimated $10,000 USD with no other upgrades. That is a lot of money, that Apple deemed not worth the limited sales numbers compared to engineering and production costs.

However this change of plans will undoubtedly be a benefit to consumers, because keeping the new Mac Pro on Apple’s standard M2 Ultra structure will allow for very important, more cost-efficient features: easy expandability for memory, storage and other components.

Things are looking very promising for the new Mac Pro. Sadly, Mark was unable to provide any deeper insight into potential release, but signs do point to a general 2023 date.



Apple, it is about time you get a new Mac Pro in our faces. The previous Intel-based Mac Pro is still for sale but with the rise of Apple silicon there ain’t no damn way anyone would waste their time on that old, raggedy ass cheese grater.