New MacBook Pro Models Coming Early Next Year, per report

If you’re tired of waiting for news on the eagerly awaited 14/16-inch MacBook Pro models, you’re in luck! Thanks to a report from Mark Gurman, we finally have more information on their release date.

In Mark Gurman’s latest report, coming courtesy of the Power On newsletter, we have another finger pointing to an early 2023 release date for 14/16-inch MacBook Pro models:

…while new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are arriving early next year with M2 Pro and M2 Max options. Mark Gurman

This news comes at no surprise, given the generous amount of re-scheduling Apple seems to have done for release of a 14/16-inch MacBook Pro refresh.



Back towards the end of September and into the last weeks of October, it felt like we were hearing that new 14/16-inch MacBook Pro models were going to be coming out in a week – no, make that 2 weeks, until finally everyone just said “f**k it, they’re coming out next year”.

So that’s the current plan. Mark Gurman seems very confident that we’ll finally see 14/16-inch MacBook Pro models rear their head in the first few months of 2023. Of course we shouldn’t expect any changes other than a new M2 variants of previous M1 Pro and M1 Max chips alongside potentially faster RAM.



We know that Apple is quite attached to the new MacBook design that started with the 14/16-inch Pro’s and continued into the new M2 MacBook Air, so that’s here to stay.

Listen here, Apple. As long as these 14/16-inch MacBook Pro updates come out with M2 chips that are fast as hell and a ProMotion display, everyone will be happy and they will sell like crazy. Just release them already.