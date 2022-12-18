Exclusives
December 18, 2022

Elon: “Apple is anti-competitive!” Also Elon: Bans links to competitors.
No links to Facebook, Mastodon and more.
byJon Prosser
Today, Twitter abruptly announced that external links to a number of other platforms (primarily competitors) are now banned on Twitter.

Promoting or sharing links to your Instagram, Facebook, Mastodon, Truth Social (lol), Tribal, Post, and even Linktree is now prohibited and puts your Twitter account in danger of suspension — though, posting the links at all while likely fail right away.

For now, it appears that links to content websites like YouTube, Twitch and TikTok are still allowed

I know Elon stans will likely be willing to make all sorts of stretches to justify such a goofy move by Twitter, but after Elon directly called out Apple for being anti-competitive, this sure isn’t a great look.

Twitter: the FREE SPEECH platform.

I’ll leave you with this tweet from Elon, himself, from just a few months ago.

