Elon: “Apple is anti-competitive!” Also Elon: Bans links to competitors.

Today, Twitter abruptly announced that external links to a number of other platforms (primarily competitors) are now banned on Twitter.

We recognize that many of our users are active on other social media platforms. However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 18, 2022

Promoting or sharing links to your Instagram, Facebook, Mastodon, Truth Social (lol), Tribal, Post, and even Linktree is now prohibited and puts your Twitter account in danger of suspension — though, posting the links at all while likely fail right away.

Tried to promote my mastodon 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bE2N8hPzKy — Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) December 18, 2022

For now, it appears that links to content websites like YouTube, Twitch and TikTok are still allowed

I know Elon stans will likely be willing to make all sorts of stretches to justify such a goofy move by Twitter, but after Elon directly called out Apple for being anti-competitive, this sure isn’t a great look.



Twitter: the FREE SPEECH platform.



I’ll leave you with this tweet from Elon, himself, from just a few months ago.

The acid test for any two competing socioeconomic systems is which side needs to build a wall to keep people from escaping? That’s the bad one! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2022