Exclusives
Got a leak? send it
Recent Stuff
Trending NowView All
December 15, 2022

We’re Getting a Brand New 15.5-Inch MacBook Air in 2023
Dat’s a big boi!
byBrian Shoop
1 minute read
Image by Shutterstock
Total
0
Shares

Thanks to a tweet tweeted by renowned industry analyst Ross Young, shared only to his super-followers, we’ve learned that Apple is planning a release of a 15.5-inch chonker of a MacBook Air for 2023. Let’s talk about it!

Young says Apple has already planned to start production on display panels meant for a 15.5-inch MacBook Air in first quarter of 2023 – and that the announcement and release is slated for spring of 2023.

This would be easily the largest MacBook Air to date, poised right between the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Ross believes we should expect this new MacBook Air to have the same design language as the recent 13-inch M2 MacBook Air release a few months ago.

Sadly, Young does not believe this new giant MacBook Air to feature Apple’s beloved mini-LED or ProMotion display – keeping that technology in the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

It’s hard to image a MacBook Air of this size, in my opinion. If you look at the size of the current 16-inch MacBook Pro… that is a big machine and that size, even if it were thinner, doesn’t exactly scream “Air” to me. Ya know?

16-inch MacBook Pro – Image by Shutterstock

Of course, a new 15.5-inch MacBook Air would be slightly smaller, but still. With how excited people seem to be about this new larger form-factor I seem to be in the minority, but I couldn’t see myself using a MacBook bigger than the current 13-inch M2 MacBook Air.

I guess I just like small stuff…. that’s what she said.

What’s your Reaction?
Haha
0
Haha
Love
7
Love
Hmmm
0
Hmmm
WAAAT
0
WAAAT
Noooo
0
Noooo
WTF
1
WTF
Total
0
Shares
About the Author Brian Shoop 244 posts
Senior Editor — Brian Shoop has been a monumental force in the game for almost a decade. Helped Jon Prosser create Front Page Tech back in 2013, posted many memes on Twitter and countless other groundbreaking achievements. Senior editor for this friggin' site, writer and producer for FPT, podcaster and now a father to both cat and human. It's okay, you can be impressed. Send me cat pictures.
[email protected]
Prev
Apple to Support Sideloading Apps and Third-Party App Stores

Apple to Support Sideloading Apps and Third-Party App Stores

Whoa
You May Also Like