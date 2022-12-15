We’re Getting a Brand New 15.5-Inch MacBook Air in 2023

Thanks to a tweet tweeted by renowned industry analyst Ross Young, shared only to his super-followers, we’ve learned that Apple is planning a release of a 15.5-inch chonker of a MacBook Air for 2023. Let’s talk about it!

Young says Apple has already planned to start production on display panels meant for a 15.5-inch MacBook Air in first quarter of 2023 – and that the announcement and release is slated for spring of 2023.

This would be easily the largest MacBook Air to date, poised right between the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Ross believes we should expect this new MacBook Air to have the same design language as the recent 13-inch M2 MacBook Air release a few months ago.

Sadly, Young does not believe this new giant MacBook Air to feature Apple’s beloved mini-LED or ProMotion display – keeping that technology in the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

It’s hard to image a MacBook Air of this size, in my opinion. If you look at the size of the current 16-inch MacBook Pro… that is a big machine and that size, even if it were thinner, doesn’t exactly scream “Air” to me. Ya know?

16-inch MacBook Pro – Image by Shutterstock

Of course, a new 15.5-inch MacBook Air would be slightly smaller, but still. With how excited people seem to be about this new larger form-factor I seem to be in the minority, but I couldn’t see myself using a MacBook bigger than the current 13-inch M2 MacBook Air.



I guess I just like small stuff…. that’s what she said.