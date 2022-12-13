Best Buy and Apple’s Upgrade+ Just Got Even Better

Best Buy’s latest million dollar idea, Upgrade+, just got a major improvement.



From their announcement today, we’ve learned that Best Buy and Apple’s newest collaboration intending to get Macs into more people’s homes has hit a new stride by now even more Mac models as options in the interest-free financing purchasing tool, let’s talk about it.

If you haven’t heard about Upgrade+ yet, I highly recommend you check out our recent article on it. Essentially, Best Buy and Apple have created the best way to get a modern Mac that has ever existed.



For prices as low as $19.99 USD a month, you can get your hands on a new MacBook, all while guaranteeing you an upgrade after your installment cycle is over, similar to how modern smartphone financing works. Truly a fantastic idea that will be absolutely invaluable to individuals like students or people who suck at saving money.

Now, Best Buy and Apple have expanded the Upgrade+ service to include the 2021 iMac as well as the Mac Studio in their offerings.

As broken down in their press release, customers are able to finance:

An iMac from $28.17/month 1 for 36 months and the $286 final payment is due in month 37. Based on an original price of $1,299.99.

for 36 months and the $286 final payment is due in month 37. Based on an original price of $1,299.99. A Mac laptop from $19.99/month1 for 36 months and the $280.35 final payment is due in month 37. Based on an original price of $999.99.

Mac Studio pricing isn’t listed on their press release; however, via the Upgrade+ landing page we can see that the M1 Mac Studio starts at $43.33/month for 36 months with a final $440 payment on the 37th month if customers intend on keeping the Mac.

iMac and Mac Studio via Upgrade+

Man, what a great idea. This brings me back to working on Front Page Tech with Jon back in the day, using the best Windows PCs we could string together on a minuscule budget… and they weren’t good. An option like Upgrade+ would’ve been a dream come true for us back then, all for a little more than a Netflix subscription.



Good job, Apple and Best Buy! Keep it up.