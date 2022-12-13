Exclusives
December 13, 2022

Best Buy and Apple’s Upgrade+ Just Got Even Better
Affordable Macs?!
byBrian Shoop
2 minute read
Image by Apple
Best Buy’s latest million dollar idea, Upgrade+, just got a major improvement.

From their announcement today, we’ve learned that Best Buy and Apple’s newest collaboration intending to get Macs into more people’s homes has hit a new stride by now even more Mac models as options in the interest-free financing purchasing tool, let’s talk about it.

If you haven’t heard about Upgrade+ yet, I highly recommend you check out our recent article on it. Essentially, Best Buy and Apple have created the best way to get a modern Mac that has ever existed.

For prices as low as $19.99 USD a month, you can get your hands on a new MacBook, all while guaranteeing you an upgrade after your installment cycle is over, similar to how modern smartphone financing works. Truly a fantastic idea that will be absolutely invaluable to individuals like students or people who suck at saving money.

Best Buy’s New MacBook Upgrade Program is Genius

Now, Best Buy and Apple have expanded the Upgrade+ service to include the 2021 iMac as well as the Mac Studio in their offerings.

As broken down in their press release, customers are able to finance:

  • An iMac from $28.17/month1 for 36 months and the $286 final payment is due in month 37. Based on an original price of $1,299.99. 
  • A Mac laptop from $19.99/month1 for 36 months and the $280.35 final payment is due in month 37. Based on an original price of $999.99. 

Mac Studio pricing isn’t listed on their press release; however, via the Upgrade+ landing page we can see that the M1 Mac Studio starts at $43.33/month for 36 months with a final $440 payment on the 37th month if customers intend on keeping the Mac.

iMac and Mac Studio via Upgrade+

Man, what a great idea. This brings me back to working on Front Page Tech with Jon back in the day, using the best Windows PCs we could string together on a minuscule budget… and they weren’t good. An option like Upgrade+ would’ve been a dream come true for us back then, all for a little more than a Netflix subscription.

Good job, Apple and Best Buy! Keep it up.

