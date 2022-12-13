Apple to Support Sideloading Apps and Third-Party App Stores

In one of the most un-Apple moves in Apple history, the company is working on adding the support for not only sideloading apps – but third party apps stores as well, within iPhone and iPad.

Thanks to a report from Markus Germuntus over at Bloomberg, we’ve learned that Apple is again being forced to change operations due to EU legislation – this time it’s the App Store:

Software engineering and services employees are engaged in a major push to open up key elements of Apple’s platforms, according to people familiar with the efforts. As part of the changes, customers could ultimately download third-party software to their iPhones and iPads without using the company’s App Store, sidestepping Apple’s restrictions and the up-to-30% commission it imposes on payments. Mark Gurman

These massive changes are of course thanks to years of work by European Union lawmakers – most notably thanks to the passing of the Digital Markets Act, which plans to level the playing field for smaller third-party developers and improve the digital landscape within these markets.



Regulators, software devs and tons of others have complained that Google and Apple wield far too much power with their respective app stores and the Digital Markets act seeks to kick some ass.

In the near future we could be seeing a whole slew of new iPhone and iPad apps that are able to access systems that Apple’s App Store-bound apps could never have dreamed of due to the restricting nature of the ecosystem.

Currently, Apple’s planned sideloading efforts are only slated for European markets due to the localization of the legislation; however, it’s clear that Apple is no longer invincible to the whims of governments. All it would take for iPhone and iPad to gain such flexibility in the U.S. is the passing of similar laws.



Of course, the threat of Apple not complying is also quite hefty…

The EU’s new Digital Markets Act, that just went into effect November 1st, proposes that if Apple were to violate these laws they could expect to be fined as much as 20% of the company’s global revenue.



That is a lot of f**king money. Apple could be facing fines as high as $70-80 billion (with a b).

So thanks, European Union! You guys are basically the ones making all of Apple’s massive, consumer-focused changes that we’re all excited about. USB-C on iPhone was first, and now we’re about to see proper support for sideloading apps?!



What a day!