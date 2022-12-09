iOS 16 Adoption Rate Hits a ‘Nice’ 69%

Thanks to a new report from the analytical analysts over at Mixpanel, we’ve learned that as we approach iOS 16’s 100-day-anniversary, adoption rate for the new iOS has hit just over 69%… nice.

Looking at their nicely formatted graph, we can iOS 16 adoption rate has been steadily growing since its release:

iOS 16 adoption – Mixpanel

Very cool, Tim! Back in September, it was found that iOS 16 adoption rate was punching well above previous versions of iOS thanks to new truckloads of customization given to users – something iPhone boys and girls just aren’t used to.

Though, now that a more than sizable chunk of applicable users have gotten their hands on iOS 16, valid criticism is starting to take shape. Like… ya know… how features like Siri just suck a big bag of d*cks.



Luckily rumors have been circulating for some time that Apple is planning major improvements to Siri, which would just be the best decision.

You know what they say: don’t look a gift horse in the mouth… which means at least iOS 16 made some new, cool stuff happen like lock screen customization and… well mainly that.



Let’s cut the small indie company some slack here, they can only “innovate” so much! Plus we have to wait for Google to come out with new Android features for iPhone to copy (heh heh).