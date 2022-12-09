Exclusives
Got a leak? send it
Recent Stuff
Trending NowView All
December 9, 2022

iOS 16 Adoption Rate Hits a ‘Nice’ 69%
Haha that’s the funny number!
byBrian Shoop
1 minute read
Image by Apple
Total
0
Shares

Thanks to a new report from the analytical analysts over at Mixpanel, we’ve learned that as we approach iOS 16’s 100-day-anniversary, adoption rate for the new iOS has hit just over 69%… nice.

Looking at their nicely formatted graph, we can iOS 16 adoption rate has been steadily growing since its release:

iOS 16 adoption – Mixpanel

Very cool, Tim! Back in September, it was found that iOS 16 adoption rate was punching well above previous versions of iOS thanks to new truckloads of customization given to users – something iPhone boys and girls just aren’t used to.

iOS 16 is the Most Popular Release in Years

Though, now that a more than sizable chunk of applicable users have gotten their hands on iOS 16, valid criticism is starting to take shape. Like… ya know… how features like Siri just suck a big bag of d*cks.

Luckily rumors have been circulating for some time that Apple is planning major improvements to Siri, which would just be the best decision.

Apple Reportedly Working on a Version of Siri That Doesn’t Suck

You know what they say: don’t look a gift horse in the mouth… which means at least iOS 16 made some new, cool stuff happen like lock screen customization and… well mainly that.

Let’s cut the small indie company some slack here, they can only “innovate” so much! Plus we have to wait for Google to come out with new Android features for iPhone to copy (heh heh).

What’s your Reaction?
Haha
0
Haha
Love
2
Love
Hmmm
0
Hmmm
WAAAT
0
WAAAT
Noooo
0
Noooo
WTF
0
WTF
Total
0
Shares
About the Author Brian Shoop 240 posts
Senior Editor — Brian Shoop has been a monumental force in the game for almost a decade. Helped Jon Prosser create Front Page Tech back in 2013, posted many memes on Twitter and countless other groundbreaking achievements. Senior editor for this friggin' site, writer and producer for FPT, podcaster and now a father to both cat and human. It's okay, you can be impressed. Send me cat pictures.
[email protected]
Prev
New Google Pixel Fold LEAKS: OH MAH GOD WOW SO NEW

New Google Pixel Fold LEAKS: OH MAH GOD WOW SO NEW

TOTALLY NEW
You May Also Like