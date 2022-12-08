New Google Pixel Fold LEAKS: OH MAH GOD WOW SO NEW

An amazing, new, exclusive (wow) Google Pixel Fold leak happened today, and boy lemme tell ya – this definitely isn’t the same information we leaked 3 weeks ago. Nope.

This one is via Onleaks in collaboration with Howtoisolve and it’s just so new it hurts, look with your eyes on how new:

Wow. New. – Image by Onleaks x Howtoisolve

Wow, only someone from the future could have ever come up with such innovative and brave renders. Okay no more joking around. Obviously there’s some new info here because Steve (Onleaks) got his hands on the CAD file, so sizing and stuff is accurate. From the Howtoisolve article:

Circa 7.69-inch inner display with right-sided single hole-punch camera

with right-sided single hole-punch camera Circa 5.79-inch cover display with centered hole-punch selfie camera

with centered hole-punch selfie camera Roughly 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm (8.3mm including rear camera bump) unfolded

The rest of this article is literally going to be a copy/paste from our coverage of our leak… because we’re biased towards our own stuff (shocking).

(All of this is from here, originally posted on November 14th.)



If you thought we were done with leaks this year with the iPhone SE 4 oh boy, were you wrong! Here is your first look at Google’s unannounced Pixel Fold. Seriously, this is insane.



This is one of Google’s most secretive projects ever, brought to you by some impossibly sneaky sources who will remain nameless. This is also an ABSOLUTELY MASSIVE LEAK – we got it all, renders based on images, the (as of now) colors and names of the colors and even the price and release date. If you want to see the Pixel Fold in action, check out today’s Front Page Tech episode as well! All the images are available in full-resolution at the bottom of the page as well.



So sit back, relax and enjoy your FrontPageTech.com exclusive look at the Google Pixel Fold:

Here’s the whole shebang in uncompressed, full resolution glory.



So there ya go! As far as we know, the colors available will be Chalk (white) and Obsidian (black) – and are you ready for the price? Sit down if you’re standin’ up because this puppy is coming in at a hot $1,799. GOOD GOLLY MISS MOLLY! Our sources also said release is set for May of 2023, so this expensive foldy boy is on its way sooner than later.

Other spec related information isn’t currently available, however our sources have said we should expect usual Pixel-esque performance, alongside the “Pixel flagship camera” treatment we’ve all grown to love. A direct quote from one source was that the Pixel Fold is “really f**king heavy” – that’s better than plastic-y and cheap feeling, I guess.



To hear our lovely neighborhood leaker Jon Prosser’s thoughts on the Pixel Fold, head over to the Front Page Tech episode posted as we speak and have a lovely Monday!