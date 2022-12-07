Apple Is Working on a 20-Inch Foldable Display, per report

Thanks to a report from The Elec, we’ve learned that Apple has begun working on a 20-inch foldable display for a mysterious device… let’s figure out what that means together. You and me, let’s check it out.



(By the way, any quotes from The Elec have been translated from Korean to English.)

The Elec’s report states that this 20-inch device will be featuring a 20.25-inch OLED panel when unfolded and a solid 15.3-inch screen when folded. This size puts it right between the largest iPad Pro and the 16-inch MacBook Pro:

Apple started a foldable development project in the early 20-inch range. This project does not have a concrete commercialization plan, and is presumed to be carried out in order to secure core foldable technology. The forecast for commercialization of 20.25-inch foldable products has also been pushed back from 2026 to 2027. Apple is expected to release foldable IT products after gradually increasing the application of OLED to IT products. The Elec

The report claims that this new foldable display will not be part of any MacBook lineup, and will only show its face once OLED has been rolled out to both Mac and iPad product lines.



The Elec also note that they believe Apple will be replacing the iPad mini with a 10-inch foldable device – while a foldable iPhone seems unlikely to say the least:

The observation that Apple is developing a foldable IT product that can replace the iPad mini lineup of less than 10 inches is still continuing, with the goal of 2025, the year after 2024 when Apple releases its first OLED iPad. On the other hand, the prospect that the possibility of a foldable iPhone is low is dominant. This is because there is no need to fold it to use it, and the advantage is not noticeable when folded. The Elec

These are quite the claims! It makes sense for Apple to eventually set foot in the foldable game, but as to where they’ll start is definitely confusing.



Like The Elec’s report says, a foldable iPad (mini) would make the most sense, as iPad tends to have the most flexible (heh heh) form factors already.

The final little itty bitty bit of information from The Elec’s report is that Apple is planning on launching 11-inch and 12.9-inch OLED ‌iPad‌ models in 2024, which lines up with previous reports, and that Apple is expected to launch the first OLED MacBook Pro in 2025.



Hooo-boy. These are big releases, if reports are to be believed. The Elec is mostly, completely, kinda reliable so I see no reason as to not entertain these notions.