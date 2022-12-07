Apple Car: New Planned Release Date and Pricing Revealed

We have a handful of news about Apple’s aptly named ‘Apple Car’. Thanks to a report from Bloomberg, we have a more detailed idea about what to expect, when to expect the Apple Car to arrive and even how many money the Apple Car will cost! Let’s talk about it.

From Mark Gurman himself, we have word that not only is Apple scaling back their ambitious plans for their first foray into car production – but they’ve also delayed the debut of the Apple Car until 2026:

Apple Inc. has scaled back ambitious self-driving plans for its future electric vehicle and postponed the car’s target launch date by about a year to 2026, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Mark Gurman

So Apple, sadly, has decided to scrap their plans to debut the Apple car with self-driving capabilities and have even stooped low enough to now plan on implementing such peasantly things as pedals and a steering wheel. How lame. For real though, they’re planning on actually making this thing a car now, not just an iPhone on wheels:

In a significant shift for the project, the company is now planning a less-ambitious design that will include a steering wheel and pedals and only support full autonomous capabilities on highways, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Mark Gurman

As of now, Apple’s ambitious Apple Car thingy has become tamed by the realities of society – where it turns out, people like being slightly in control of their vehicles. Luckily, these steps backward have also given Apple reason to adjust their planned pricing strategies for the Apple Car:

Apple had expected each car to sell for more than $120,000, but the company is now aiming to offer the vehicle to consumers for less than $100,000, according to the people. That would put it in roughly the same price range as the entry-level version of the Model S from Tesla and the EQS from Mercedes-Benz. Mark Gurman

Apple placing their vehicle right around $100,000 is so very Apple-y of them. The Apple Car is going to have to truly deliver an experience worthy of that price tag if they want to compete with the likes of Mercedes-Benz and other luxury vehicle makers.



Speaking of, Apple is still on the lookout for manufacturing partners for the Apple Car to even get into a proper prototype stage for the upcoming vehicle. We are very early in this product’s development still.

All in all, the Apple Car will get here eventually. 2026 is pretty darn far away, but we should be getting proper official information from Tim and Friends in the next couple years – but listen, I don’t trust Siri to navigate me to the nearest gas station let alone drive my car.



So let’s maybe get Siri locked down before we start putting her behind the wheel going 75mph down the highway, huh?