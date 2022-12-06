Nothing Is Going to Launch Something In the US to Compete With the iPhone

Remember the Nothing Phone (1) that launched in July? Yeah, tens of people loved that quirky thing. The issue was that Nothing did not launch that phone in the US market, for… reasons:

“The reason why we didn’t launch in the US is because you need a lot of additional technical support, to support all the carriers and their unique customizations that they need to make on top of Android,” [and] “We felt that we weren’t ready before.” Carl Pei, Nothing

All of that changes with the Nothing Phone (2) upon its release in the future.

In an interview conducted by CNBC, Carl Pei claimed that they were in discussions with US carriers to bring a new Nothing Phone to US markets.

“…we are in discussions with some carriers in the US to potentially launch a future product there,” (the US) Carl Pei, Nothing

I personally know people who have gone to the lengths of importing the Nothing Phone (1) into the United States simply because they wanted it enough. There’s no doubt that by bringing a new phone into the US market, Nothing (as a brand) would certainly earn tens of new customers.

“It’s definitely a market where there’s already a lot of interest for our products. And if we launch our smartphones there, I’m sure we could obtain significant growth,” Carl Pei, Nothing

In the interview, Carl even name-dropped Apple, saying that competing with them will be a challenge.

“There’s a challenge with Android where iOS is just becoming more and more dominant. They have very strong lock-in with iMessage, with AirDrop, especially among Gen Z. So that’s a rising concern for me,” adding, “There might be a time where Apple is like 80% of the overall market and that just does not leave enough space for Android-based manufacturers to keep playing,” Carl Pei, Nothing

Does Nothing really stand a chance when it comes to putting a dent in Apple’s market-share? Not really, but at the end of the day, competition is good for everyone and more options = a win for consumers.



Good luck, Nothing. Hope something works.