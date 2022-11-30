Apple’s New M2 Max Leaks Performance Online

Because of course any potentially new Apple product, device, chip, thingy etc. is required to leak; here it is. Apple’s eagerly awaited M2 Max chip has had performance metrics leak online, so now we know just how Max we should expect this boi to be.

Thanks to the “Shrimp That Leaks Apple Products” AKA ShripApplePro on Twitter, we now know how the upcoming M2 Max chip stacks up in Geekbench 5 – take a look:

New Mac’s Geekbench 5 scores!

12 cores, 96GB of RAMhttps://t.co/74dOcmgTod pic.twitter.com/PXl8Ul9eVp — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) November 30, 2022

Per the Geekbench 5 scores, we’re seeing the M2 Max chip scoring 1,853 single-core and 13,855 for multi-core. That seems to be roughly a 20% increase over similar M1 Max performance via Geekbench 5 with the M1 Max scoring 1,640-single core and 11,510 for multi-core.

Of course any and all of this is still too early to call definitives; however, expecting a roughly 20% increase from M1 to M2 seems about right. Now we just need to Macs themselves to actually come out…



So get on it, Apple. Stop playing with Elon Musk’s Twitter and get back to making cool stuff, huh?

We’re still looking to the first itty bitty part of 2023 for new Macs to come out if reliable analyst/news boy Mark Gurman can be trusted.

In terms of the Macs releasing in the first quarter of 2023, we should expect the M2 Max chips to be utilized by the upcoming 14/16-inch MacBook Pro models. So at least we’ll have some closure regarding real world performance of M2 Max.



Apple can’t let those Mac Studio buyers regret their purchases too quickly, right? Just kidding – the thicc Mac mini is cool.