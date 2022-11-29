Exclusives
November 29, 2022

iPhone 15 Will Have New “State-of-the-art” Low-Light Camera
Hello darkness my old friend.
Image by Shutterstock
We have a spicy report from the analysts over at Nikkei informing us that the upcoming iPhone 15 will feature Sony’s latest state of the art image sensor, let’s talk about it!

Ever since Google debuted “Night Sight” on their Pixel phones, every other smartphone manufacturer has been trying to up their low-light game and Apple is no exception. As it currently stands, the iPhone’s Night Mode is fine but could certainly be better.

With this new Sony sensor; however, Nikkei believes Apple will be catapulted into a new level of low-light good photo taking-ness. Yeah.

Sony’s new image sensor roughly doubles the saturation signal level in each pixel compared with conventional sensors. In other words, the sensors can capture more light and reduce overexposure or underexposure in certain settings, enabling a smartphone camera to clearly photograph a person’s face even if the subject is standing against a strong backlight.

Nikkei

Currently Nikkei isn’t aware of any specific iPhone 15 model – Pro, Max or Ultra or otherwise – receiving the new Sony sensor over others. We know that Apple should be planning certain model differentiations like the possibility of iPhone 15 Max (or Ultra 😏) coming equipped with a telephoto “periscope” lens.

Expect iPhone 15 Pro Max to Have A Periscope Lens

As is tradition, Apple is always planning each and every new iPhone to be better than the last – whether it’s a better camera or maybe just prettier colors. So we have to assume a new low-light camera will be a major selling point of the iPhone 15 line in some capacity.

Let’s all put our collective Apple devices in a cute lil’ ritual circle and pray to Jobs that iPhone 15 will finally have a better camera for photos than the Pixel line – we already got you beat with video, b*tch!

But seriously, Google Pixel phones just take ridiculouslygood photos… so, Apple you need to get your sh*t together.

