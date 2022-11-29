Exclusives
November 29, 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Interview With Jon Prosser – “Why I left Twitter”
Scandalous.
byBrian Shoop
1 minute read
In this gripping FrontPageTech.com exclusive interview with the famous Internet personality/leaker/jern/eybrow shaving enthusiast Jon Prosser, he tells us everything about his shadowy departure from Twitter and the troubles he’s faced during this tumultuous time of his life. Let’s dive in.

A sad day for us all, indeed.

After agreeing to this interview, we delved in with a myriad of questions about why he decided, bravely, to deactivate his massively influential Twitter account and oh boy did Jon Prosser not disappoint – here’s his massive comment on the situation:

I don’t like it anymore.

Jon Prosser

Gripping.

You can read all about Jon Prosser’s rise to internet success in his new (old) book, available on Amazon.

*Please don’t actually buy that book it was written in 2010 by a 16 year old Jern, he couldn’t even read. Okay bye.

