EXCLUSIVE: Interview With Jon Prosser – “Why I left Twitter”

In this gripping FrontPageTech.com exclusive interview with the famous Internet personality/leaker/jern/eybrow shaving enthusiast Jon Prosser, he tells us everything about his shadowy departure from Twitter and the troubles he’s faced during this tumultuous time of his life. Let’s dive in.
After agreeing to this interview, we delved in with a myriad of questions about why he decided, bravely, to deactivate his massively influential Twitter account and oh boy did Jon Prosser not disappoint – here’s his massive comment on the situation:
I don’t like it anymore.Jon Prosser
Gripping.
You can read all about Jon Prosser’s rise to internet success in his new (old) book, available on Amazon.
*Please don’t actually buy that book it was written in 2010 by a 16 year old Jern, he couldn’t even read. Okay bye.