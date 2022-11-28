Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Shortage is Going to Get Worse Before Christmas

As if there wasn’t already a massive iPhone 14 Pro shortage, things are looking bleaker and bleaker as Apple’s largest Chinese factory experiences unrest and large-scale employee loss. Let’s talk about it.

Protests and riots broke out last week at Foxconn’s largest facility in the city of Zhengzhou due to workers’ poor treatment and strict zero-COVID policies. Basically everything has gone wrong for Foxconn and the company’s workers, its been real bad.

China’s zero-COVID policies have created total lockdown procedures as well as heavily restricted living conditions within the Foxconn facilities. Couple that with Foxconn’s own failings to properly compensate and even feed its workers has led to droves of employees taking to protest and rioting.



To remedy their failure to pay employees, Foxconn issued optional exit payments for employees who (due to the promised bonus scandal) don’t want to work at the facility anymore. Over 20,000 workers decided to take the exit payments, and with a facility of 200,000 losing 10% of your workforce will really do a number on production! Oh no! Won’t someone think of the iPhones 😢, we can forgive human rights violations or not paying your workers but Tim needs his iPhones.

More riots broken out at Foxconn factory in communist #china's Zhengzhou. Violence clashes escalated by both CCP & chinese rioters, tear gas grenades were fired as chinese rioters returned hostiles w/ fire distinguisher. pic.twitter.com/5OU7dXAiiE — Northrop Gundam ∀🦅⚔️ (@GundamNorthrop) November 23, 2022

Flash forward to now, reports from Bloomberg indicate that Apple could be facing a production loss of over 6 million iPhone 14 Pro devices due to the calamity of events at Zhengzhou.

To those planning an iPhone 14 Pro for a Christmas gift… uhh… sorry lol not gonna happen. Apple’s website has delivery dates from December 28th at the earliest, and I’m sure these dates will get pushed back even further as the situation in Zhengzhou fails to improve.

iPhone 14 Pro shipping delays. Sorry Santa! – Image by Apple

Turns out if you don’t properly care for and pay your workers they won’t be super motivated to make your devices 🤷🏼, who would’ve guessed?



I wonder when all of these Chinese companies like Foxconn will actually start respecting their employees – and speaking of, kudos to the Foxconn employees standing up to the mistreatment and poor conditions. The workers are the ones who hold the real power in these situations and it’s important that those at the top are seeing that *cough* Tim Cook.

Maybe Apple will instead take some of their time away from posturing for social causes in the West and use it to create better conditions for the people who actually make them money.