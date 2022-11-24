WILD RUMOR Says That Apple Made a $50 Apple Pencil That Works on iPhone

“Who wants a stylus? You have to get them and put them away and you lose them. Yuck! Nobody wants a stylus!” – remember when Steve Jobs said that? Yeah, apparently Tim Cook didn’t hear that part.

A new rumor that was first posted on Weibo, and then shared on Twitter via DuanRui, claims that Apple made a new version of the Apple Pencil that was codenamed “Marker” that was going to cost a measly $49. For context, the most current Apple Pencil (Apple Pencil 2) costs $129.

Screenshot via Apple’s website

According to the thread, “Marker” did not carry over the pressure-sensing technology featured in the higher-end Apple Pencils — instead opting to use a chip to power the stylus from the screen itself. Because it didn’t use the typical Apple Pencil tech, it also did not require a battery, reminiscent of Samsung’s S-Pen.

Don’t worry, it gets crazier. Apple had allegedly planned to launch this new Apple Pencil during the last September Apple Event that featured iPhone 14 — and yes, the plan was to have this new stylus work WITH THE IPHONE!

Apple was so far into this plan that they produced upwards of 1,000,000 units, ready to ship, and then ended up scrapping the plan entirely, closer to launch.

The whole story is absolutely nuts and it’s crazy to think that we got that close to having a stylus that worked on iPhone. The whole thread is below, give it a read, or don’t. Who cares.

The new Apple Pencil even supported the iPhone, but the project was terminated closer to launch. It is said that more than one million levels had been stocked at that time, and now they should all be scrapped.（2/2）



source: https://t.co/EB3sCjM6Og — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) November 24, 2022