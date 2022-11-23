Protests and Riots Break Out at Major iPhone Facility

According to video shared on social media, riots and protest broke out at Foxconn’s largest iPhone facility in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou – and it does not look good. Let’s talk about it.

The footage shows hundreds of Foxconn workers marching in protest, and after fights break out with police, being engaged by hazmat suit wearing individuals:

More riots broken out at Foxconn factory in communist #china's Zhengzhou. Violence clashes escalated by both CCP & chinese rioters, tear gas grenades were fired as chinese rioters returned hostiles w/ fire distinguisher. pic.twitter.com/5OU7dXAiiE — Northrop Gundam ∀🦅⚔️ (@GundamNorthrop) November 23, 2022

It seems that the protests were started in response to the strict lockdown policies employed by Foxconn due to China’s zero-COVID policies. Employees were also more than dissatisfied with both food and accommodation provided by management as well as promised bonus salaries not being fulfilled.

This facility in Zhengzhou is the largest Foxconn iPhone facility with roughly 200,000 workers (holy sh*t) and due to China’s zero-COVID policies, conditions have continued to degrade at these facilities to attempt to stop COVID outbreaks from either starting or spreading; for instance, there have been closures of amenities like dine-in cafeterias as well as general supplies shortages.

If facilities like the one experiencing riots and protests in Zhengzhou were to lose major progress with production, Apple could expect iPhone output to fall close to 30%. That is a lot of iPhones. This threat of production failure has prompted Foxconn to offer bonus salaries, however it’s clear that they’ve been failing to provide them as said by protestors.

They changed the contract so that we could not get the subsidy as they had promised. They quarantine us but don’t provide food. If they do not address our needs, we will keep fighting. Foxconn worker

Needless to say, a company like Apple cannot allow such terrible working conditions for employees overseas. Sure, Apple, it’s easy to show support for social causes on U.S. soil, but what about in places where your devices are actually produced? How long will workers in China have to put up with the horrible treatment they’ve been experiencing for years. There’s nothing wrong with enjoying your iPhones, but consumers and Apple as a whole need to appreciate where the devices are being made.



Events like these appear to be mostly due to China’s strict COVID policies, but Apple will never be blameless when they’re the party profiting most from these workers.