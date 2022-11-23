iCloud for Windows: Stranger’s Photos Showing up in Library & Corrupted Video

Another day, another software bug for Apple. This time it’s related to their iCloud for Windows – users are experiencing some weird stuff… lets talk about it.

A majority of complains have appeared on the MacRumors forums, with users sharing their weird and buggy experiences:

iCloud for Windows is corrupting videos recorded from an iPhone 14 pro max resulting in black videos with scan lines. On rare occasions, it is inserting stills into videos from unknown sources, possibly other’s iCloud accounts. I’ve been shown photos of other people’s families I’ve never seen in my life, soccer games, and other random photos. Obviously, this is extremely concerning and does not exactly make me feel safe using iCloud. sleeping ghost on MacRumors forums

Alongside user’s videos becoming corrupted when accessed via iCloud for Windows, they’re even seeing photos from completely unknown sources entering their Photo Library.

Other users in the same thread have complained of similar things happening to them or loved ones:

I made a new account just to post about this. I am facing the exact same problem. This seems to be a recent issue as well as I have always kept the same videos synced and working. I recently re-installed iCloud for Windows from the Store and started syncing again and got the problem. I am running Windows 11 Home on my PC and my phone is iPhone 13 Pro. Also for me all my videos seems to have this issue. Sribeno on MacRumors forums

It seems the problems are localized to the specific iCloud for Windows app, not the recently-launched iCloud Photos integration into Windows 11. So, that’s even weirder. Users also report that the issues seem to persist after re-installing iCloud for Windows so these issues seem to be stemming from Apple’s service, unrelated to users themselves.

I feel like we have an Apple-related software bug every week or so, maybe more often when something new launches. I guess I’m not shocked that something Apple made for another platform is hot garbage, they don’t exactly play nice.



I wouldn’t be surprised if you see an article tomorrow about Apple’s new iCloud Photos/Windows 11 integration. Maybe we’ll get lucky and have photos of Tim Cook’s recent concert outings inserted into our libraries! That would be fun.



Fix your sh*t, Apple. This is my new catchphrase.

