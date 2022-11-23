Apple Supplier Basically Confirms New iPhone 15 With NO BUTTONS

We have a letter to shareholders from one of Apple’s supplier that hints at some very revealing things for the upcoming iPhone 15… Ultra. Let’s talk about it!

Apple supplier Cirrus Logic released a letter to shareholders this month where the semiconductor provider said they will continue to “engage with a strategic customer” where they plan to “bring a new HPMS component to market in smartphones next year.” For those of us who don’t make semiconductors, the HPMS they’re referring to is Cirrus Logic’s high-performance mixed-signal chips – a.k.a. the haptic drivers in iPhone’s Taptic Engine.

Cirrus Logic’s letter to shareholders

Cirrus Logic even had an earnings call with analysts this month, where CEO John Forsyth even gave a general timeline for these new components making their way to market as the “back half of next year”, conveniently lining up with the release of the iPhone 15 line:

The biggest change to our thinking here is to model $1 of new content in the IP15 Pro models… When looking at potential use cases, the largest change in new iPhone models next year is the removal of the buttons, which would require additional drivers for the haptics engine, making it the most likely use case for new content. Cirrus Logic CEO, John Forsyth

If you’ve been under a rock for the last couple of months, you missed the part of the news where analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also threw his hat in the ring to corroborate that iPhone 15 “Pro” models would feature “not buttons” – that is, Taptic Engine volume and power buttons:

My latest survey indicates that the volume button and power button of two high-end iPhone 15/2H23 new iPhone models may adopt a solid-state button design (similar to the home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 & 3) to replace the physical/mechanical button design. Ming-Chi Kuo

So I mean, this is basically confirmed right? At least for now. I could totally see Apple jumping ship on this idea, but the basics check out. This would get Apple one step closer to getting rid of the charge port as well – if they wanted to. There’s many benefits to removing normal buttons, sadly. Water resistance, less moving parts to break, etc.



Let’s cross our fingies and wait it out! It’s not even 2023 and the analyst/leak game on iPhone 15 (and Ultra) is pretty dang strong, so let’s see what the next year has in store for us!