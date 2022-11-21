Yikes: Apple Was Just Caught Lying About iPhone Privacy

Security researchers have discovered that Apple devices actually contain some seriously identifying information that could potentially link directly to specific users… yikes. Let’s talk about it.

Security researchers Tommy Mask and Talal Haj Bakry tweeted out their findings regarding Apple’s device analytic data and some damning evidence that iPhone and iCloud actually have some very identifiable information for each user:

🚨 New Findings:

🧵 1/6

Apple’s analytics data include an ID called “dsId”. We were able to verify that “dsId” is the “Directory Services Identifier”, an ID that uniquely identifies an iCloud account. Meaning, Apple’s analytics can personally identify you 👇 pic.twitter.com/3DSUFwX3nV — Mysk 🇨🇦🇩🇪 (@mysk_co) November 21, 2022

Their findings suggest that Apple’s device analytics include an ID called “dsId” which stands for Directory Services Identifier – a unique identifier to every iCloud account that can be linked directly to specific users. This information can also link user accounts to a name, date of birth, email and more associated information stored on iCloud. Uh oh.

On Apple’s “Device Analytics & Privacy” legal page, they say that no information collected from devices for analytical purposes is traceable back to specific users… but uh… the researchers show that is not exactly true.

It’s hard to know exactly what to make of this, Apple has always had a very serious, hardline stance on privacy and how secure user data in iCloud is; how untraceable and safe personal info is. So what gives?



All I can say is I hope Apple makes a statement on this soon, because I’m not the only one who enjoys the safety of iOS and security promised by iCloud… but if that’s a lie, I couldn’t even imagine the lawsuits and loss of business Apple is about to encounter.



Really this entire article can be summed up with 😬.