Exclusives
Got a leak? send it
Recent Stuff
Trending NowView All
November 21, 2022

Yikes: Apple Was Just Caught Lying About iPhone Privacy
That doesn’t sound super private, ngl.
byBrian Shoop
1 minute read
Image by Apple
Total
0
Shares

Security researchers have discovered that Apple devices actually contain some seriously identifying information that could potentially link directly to specific users… yikes. Let’s talk about it.

Security researchers Tommy Mask and Talal Haj Bakry tweeted out their findings regarding Apple’s device analytic data and some damning evidence that iPhone and iCloud actually have some very identifiable information for each user:

Their findings suggest that Apple’s device analytics include an ID called “dsId” which stands for Directory Services Identifier – a unique identifier to every iCloud account that can be linked directly to specific users. This information can also link user accounts to a name, date of birth, email and more associated information stored on iCloud. Uh oh.

On Apple’s “Device Analytics & Privacy” legal page, they say that no information collected from devices for analytical purposes is traceable back to specific users… but uh… the researchers show that is not exactly true.

It’s hard to know exactly what to make of this, Apple has always had a very serious, hardline stance on privacy and how secure user data in iCloud is; how untraceable and safe personal info is. So what gives?

All I can say is I hope Apple makes a statement on this soon, because I’m not the only one who enjoys the safety of iOS and security promised by iCloud… but if that’s a lie, I couldn’t even imagine the lawsuits and loss of business Apple is about to encounter.

Really this entire article can be summed up with 😬.

What’s your Reaction?
Haha
4
Haha
Love
1
Love
Hmmm
9
Hmmm
WAAAT
8
WAAAT
Noooo
3
Noooo
WTF
16
WTF
Total
0
Shares
About the Author Brian Shoop 229 posts
Senior Editor — Brian Shoop has been a monumental force in the game for almost a decade. Helped Jon Prosser create Front Page Tech back in 2013, posted many memes on Twitter and countless other groundbreaking achievements. Senior editor for this friggin' site, writer and producer for FPT, podcaster and now a father to both cat and human. It's okay, you can be impressed. Send me cat pictures.
[email protected]
Prev
iPhone 15 Could Get A New Design Per Leak

iPhone 15 Could Get A New Design Per Leak

Gotta fix what ain't broke!
You May Also Like