November 21, 2022

iPhone 15 Could Get A New Design Per Leak
Gotta fix what ain’t broke!
byBrian Shoop
2 minute read
Image by Apple
New design here, new design there. Apple is always changing and fixing and updating iPhone designs and it seems the iPhone 15 line will be getting its own, if this leak is anything to go off of!

From ShrimpApplePro on Twitter, we’ve learned that iPhone 15 could be getting a totally new material and design for the device’s back edges – curving them:

Shrimp also goes on to compare the iPhone 15’s upcoming redesign to the iPhone 5c of all things:

This wouldn’t be an unusual move for Apple, as it feels like every other iPhone generation gets its own redesign – and returning to a curved design language is really just the move after the iPhone 14 Pro’s boxed out hard edges. What is totally new however, is the idea that Apple would be releasing a titanium iPhone! That’s huge.

iPhones have always come in a handful of materials: glass, aluminum, stainless steel, plastic (eww), so for Apple to make the jump to something like titanium is exciting! Apple Watch has received the titanium treatment for years so iPhone catching up is quite the deviation.

In their leak, Shrimp just says “iPhone 15” as a blanket statement for the line as a whole, but for a change as big as titanium I wouldn’t be surprised if Apple “saves” that for the iPhone 15 Ultra – if that’s still a thing. A decision like this would definitely make sense because the Apple Watch Ultra is also titanium. Titanium buddies!

iPhone 15 Pro Max Will Be iPhone 15 Ultra Next Year

Despite the potential switch to titanium, Shrimp does say that we should still expect the iPhone 15 to have glass on the back – obviously. I doubt Apple is set to get rid of wireless charging capabilities any time soon, especially since they’re looking to get rid of buttons – the charging port could be next! 😮

