USB-C Coming to iPhone 15 line… But There’s a Catch

There’s always a catch with Apple, right? Let’s talk about it.



From the fantastical Mr. Ming-Chi Kuo we’ve learned that Apple has USB-C ports planned for all iPhone 15 models across the board, with an itty bitty lil’ downside for the non-Pro devices: the transfer speeds will be limited to USB 2.0 speeds. Great.

(5/7)

My latest survey indicates all 2H23 new iPhones will abandon Lightning and change to USB-C, but only two high-end models (15 Pro & 15 Pro Max) will support the wired high-speed transfer, and the two standard ones (15 & 15 15 Plus) still support USB 2.0 same as Lightning. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) November 17, 2022

Now if you’re wondering why this is a problem, we have to first talk about the current iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max; let’s take a quick trip back in time.

Picture it: Sicily 1942 – okay but for real, back in September there was a bit of a controversy, where after some testing it was found that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are still limited to USB 2.0 speeds while being able to take RAW photos with a new 48MP camera.

The speeds are so slow Apple recommends just not using a wired connection to move files and instead using AirDrop of all things. Yeah.

Back to our current time, it looks like the USB 2.0 speeds will be making it another iPhone generation. For reference, USB 2.0 came out IN THE YEAR 2000. We’ve had USB 3.0 for soooo long, there’s seemingly no reason for Apple to continue to use such outdated, slow technology – ESPECIALLY after adopting USB-C.

Image by CUI Devices

So yeah, woo-hoo, great. iPhone 15 is getting USB-C across the board, but can we just dump this outdated sh*t, Apple? Lightning was already wearing thin now that iPads and Mac have fully embraced USB-C, so just cut the bullsh*t and unify your ports and technology.



I am a slightly annoyed little nerd.