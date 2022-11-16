Apple is Making iPhone 14 Pro’s Always-On Display Less Awful

I’m sure we can all agree that everyone who wanted an iPhone 14 Pro was excited about Apple’s first attempt at an Always-On Display for iPhone, but now that we have it… it’s kinda sh*tty.

Whether the Always-On Display feature is draining your battery, or just making your dumb lizard brain think you have a notification like mine does, the Always-On Display is not the best. Luckily, Apple is trying to make amends with iOS 16.2!

Currently in Beta 3, iOS 16.2 allows users to make some much needed changes to the Always-On Display – starting with the ability to DISABLE YOUR WALLPAPER:

You can now disable your Wallpaper and/or Notifications from the Always On Display! (iOS 16.2 Beta 3) pic.twitter.com/dPcdu4Cvrw — Brandon Butch (@BrandonButch) November 15, 2022

Oh man, thank you Apple. THANK YOU. That alone will actually make me use the feature. Coupled with the ability to disable notifications, the Always-On Display will finally appear a little less on. Hah, get it?

So here’s the point of the article where I try to not appear like an Apple apologist, but look! This is them listening to community feedback and making appropriate changes. It’s very refreshing and we should at least give them some points for it… however we told you so, Apple.

Put very aptly by Mr. Luke Miani:

I love when apple clearly implements public demand but they always just act like nothing happened lol. They’ll never say ‘oh you’re right lol’ and admit we were right https://t.co/G7ByBA1K7B — Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) November 16, 2022

The Always-On Display being “too on” has been a criticism of the feature since we first had eyes on it, and ESPECIALLY since iPhone 14 Pro launch.



So, thanks for at least trying to fix it, Apple, but this is what beta testing is for! Don’t make new “Pro” iPhone users beta test your features for you after launch, ya silly boys.