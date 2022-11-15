Apple’s New Ad Policy is Pissing Off Employees

A new report from The Information shows Apple has some internal struggles surrounding their new ad policy – littering the App Store with advertisements for all iPhone users.

Apple has built its brand on protecting privacy and bashing the advertising business models of Meta and Google over the past several years. How then does it run its own multibillion digital ads business as critics howl that it’s losing its values? Very cautiously. The Information

The Information’s report is the definition of a deep dive. Wayne Ma’s detailed write-up highlights the operation’s of Apple’s ads teams and their growing concerns that Apple has gone too far and is ruining the premium experience that iPhone is supposed to offer consumers over the competition.

Hard to disagree, because what says “cheap experience” like an App Store littered with ads and promoted sub-par apps.



The Information’s report reveals that in 2018 Apple had plans to show users ads within Spotlight search on iOS and the plan was only abandoned due to internal backlash. Wow. Well, thank you to the unsung heroes for dissuading Apple from a truly horrible idea.

It’s no secret that Apple’s latest strategy to show ads everywhere from the App Store to Maps and Apple TV+ is disliked by basically everyone except share holders. The Information’s report shows that Apple is at least hesitant to expand its advertising footprint to the size of companies like Meta or Google:

But inside Apple there doesn’t currently seem to be much appetite for goals that big. One person familiar with Apple’s ad business said the company doesn’t harbor ambitions to compete at the same level as Meta and Google in digital advertising, nor does it plan to build an advertising network similar to those of its rivals that would serve ads to users outside its own apps and services. The Information

Luckily, the deployment of App Store ads has been paused due to a disastrous rollout last month with gambling ads – because if things went smoothly we learned that Apple had major plans to get ads fully set up by Christmas.



See, Apple? It’s not a great idea, dawg. Just… let it die. Surely other, less controversial ideas can make a similar amount of money for your already deep pockets, right? Let’s not make everyone’s experience worse for a couple bucks, that’s not an Apple decision.